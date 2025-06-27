2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
How is AI reshaping careers and the jobs economy?

By Teria Rogers,
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Published June 27, 2025 at 12:02 PM EDT
The complex algorithms used to endow computers with artificial intelligence can mirror or amplify the racial or political biases of their programmers. As this powerful technology takes hold in human culture, racial justice advocates are urging that social ethics and equity considerations become standard in the development of new AI products.
Today, Midday examines how artificial intelligence is reshaping the workplace, what it means for different generations of workers. How rapidly these changes are occurring?

Midday guest host Farai Chideya discusses the future of AI with Jason Michael Perry, founder and Chief AI Officer of Perry Labs, and author of the new book "The AI Evolution: A Guide for Chief AI Officers and Business Leaders." Chideya is also joined by Dr. Anupam Joshi, incoming Chief AI Officer at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC).

Jason Michael Perry, left, and Dr. Anupam Joshi, right.
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
