How is AI reshaping careers and the jobs economy?

Today, Midday examines how artificial intelligence is reshaping the workplace, what it means for different generations of workers. How rapidly these changes are occurring?

Midday guest host Farai Chideya discusses the future of AI with Jason Michael Perry, founder and Chief AI Officer of Perry Labs, and author of the new book "The AI Evolution: A Guide for Chief AI Officers and Business Leaders." Chideya is also joined by Dr. Anupam Joshi, incoming Chief AI Officer at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC).