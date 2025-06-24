2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Midday on Higher Ed: Towson University President Dr. Mark Ginsberg

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published June 24, 2025 at 12:17 PM EDT
Towson University President Mark Ginsberg
Lauren Castellana
Towson University President Mark Ginsberg

Today, we spotlight Midday on Higher Education with the 15th president of Towson University, Dr. Mark Ginsberg.

This university is one of Baltimore County’s largest anchor institutions, where more than 19,000 students receive undergraduate and graduate degrees, as well as certificates in more than 30 fields and professions.

Many high-profile schools across the country, including Towson University, are caught in the crosshairs of the Trump administration. The school is one of 45 universities currently under investigation for “engaging in race-exclusionary practices in their graduate programs,” for working with The PhD Project, a non-profit seeking to diversify American businesses.

Dr. Ginsberg joins the show to discuss the impact of state budget cuts, federal oversight, artificial intelligence, and the job market for recent graduates.

