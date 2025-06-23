2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Turnaround Tuesday aims to give Marylanders the tools needed to make a change

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published June 23, 2025 at 12:01 PM EDT

Turnaround Tuesdays began 10 years ago to connect formerly incarcerated people and others with skills and employers who hire them and help change the direction of their lives.

The program was started by BUILD, Baltimoreans United in Leadership Development and operates out of four locations around the city.

A couple of months ago, Turn Around Tuesdays opened its newest location, in Park Heights. Melvin Wilson, the Executive Director of the program, joins Midday to discuss their approach.

