On Juneteenth, redefining Black resistance with Kellie Carter Jackson, author of 'We Refuse'

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published June 19, 2025 at 12:16 PM EDT
(This Program originally aired on June 19, 2024)

For Juneteenth's celebration of liberation and Black history, we revisit a conversation with author and historian Kellie Carter Jackson.

Her recent book, We Refuse: A Forceful History of Black Resistance, examines the resistance that Black women had on white oppression in the history of the United States, and the impact it had in today living.

Jackson is an Associate Professor and Chair of Africana Studies at Wellesley College and co-host of This Day in Esoteric Political History. Her 2019 book Force and Freedom was a finalist for the Frederick Douglass Book Prize and the Museum of African American History Stone Book Award.

