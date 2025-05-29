Earl Arnett recalls his life and love in 'A Jazz Romance: Ethel Ennis, Baltimore and Me'

When jazz singer Ethel Ennis married Baltimore Sun reporter Earl Arnett in Colorado in 1967, they became one of the region's most prominent interracial couples.

Ennis passed away in 2019 and as a tribute to their life and marriage, Arnett is releasing his autobiography, "A Jazz Romance: Ethel Ennis, Baltimore and Me."

In words and photos, the memoir tells the story of their great life and love in a marriage that lasted more than 50 years.