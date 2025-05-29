2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Earl Arnett recalls his life and love in 'A Jazz Romance: Ethel Ennis, Baltimore and Me'

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published May 29, 2025 at 12:25 PM EDT
Ethel Ennis
Dean Alexander
/
Baltimore Magazine, 2011.
Earl Arnett and Ethel Ennis

When jazz singer Ethel Ennis married Baltimore Sun reporter Earl Arnett in Colorado in 1967, they became one of the region's most prominent interracial couples.

Ennis passed away in 2019 and as a tribute to their life and marriage, Arnett is releasing his autobiography, "A Jazz Romance: Ethel Ennis, Baltimore and Me."

In words and photos, the memoir tells the story of their great life and love in a marriage that lasted more than 50 years.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsWYPR BooksMiddayWYPR Arts
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes