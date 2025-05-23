2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Midday

The Walters Art Museum: New leadership and a new exhibition

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published May 23, 2025 at 12:01 PM EDT
K’iché (Maya) (Artist), Burial Urn, 600-850 CE. Gift of John Bourne, 2009.
Latin American Art / Arte Latinoamericano at The Walters Art Museum
 K’iché (Maya) (Artist), Burial Urn, 600-850 CE. Gift of John Bourne, 2009.

At the beginning of this year, The Walters Art Museum welcomed Kate Burgin as its new Director. She had previously served in many roles at the museum, including Deputy Director.

Burgin succeeds Dr. Julia Alexander, who had left the museum after 11 years to run a foundation in New York. Earlier this month, Alexander passed away suddenly at the age of 57. Burgin, still in the early months of her tenure as director, has to contend with the grief in the Walters community at the loss of such a beloved leader.

This month, the museum opened its first permanent Latin American art exhibition. The collection includes work from more than 40 cultures from North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean.

Kate Burgin, the Andrea B. and John H. Laporte Director at The Walters Art Museum
Courtesy of The Walters Art Museum
Kate Burgin, the Andrea B. and John H. Laporte Director at The Walters Art Museum

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
