The Walters Art Museum: New leadership and a new exhibition

At the beginning of this year, The Walters Art Museum welcomed Kate Burgin as its new Director. She had previously served in many roles at the museum, including Deputy Director.

Burgin succeeds Dr. Julia Alexander, who had left the museum after 11 years to run a foundation in New York. Earlier this month, Alexander passed away suddenly at the age of 57. Burgin, still in the early months of her tenure as director, has to contend with the grief in the Walters community at the loss of such a beloved leader.

This month, the museum opened its first permanent Latin American art exhibition. The collection includes work from more than 40 cultures from North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean.