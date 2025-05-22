2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Midday

Furry or feathery, four-legged or flying, Midday answers your questions about pets

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published May 22, 2025 at 11:33 AM EDT
The pet parade at Roland Park Place was organized in part by Kathy Alexander, one of the residents. Photo by Scott Maucione/WYPR.
Scott Maucione
/
WYPR
A pet parade, organized by residents to raise funds for the Maryland SPCA, hosted at Roland Park Place in May 2024.

On today's Midday on Pets, Dr. Lisa Gerity is back to answer to your questions about your beloved critters of all shapes and sizes. Gerity is the medical director at the Greater Annapolis Veterinary Hospital.

As we move into the summer months, are you preparing for a car trip or a flight? Let’s talk about traveling with your pets. And as the weather warms, are you aware of issues like hyperthermia and allergies for pets spending time outside?

And as pets age, the needs of pets change. What’s the best way to handle our senior pets? How can we adjust our homes and routines to take care of their unique aging challenges?

