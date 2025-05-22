Furry or feathery, four-legged or flying, Midday answers your questions about pets

On today's Midday on Pets, Dr. Lisa Gerity is back to answer to your questions about your beloved critters of all shapes and sizes. Gerity is the medical director at the Greater Annapolis Veterinary Hospital.

As we move into the summer months, are you preparing for a car trip or a flight? Let’s talk about traveling with your pets. And as the weather warms, are you aware of issues like hyperthermia and allergies for pets spending time outside?

And as pets age, the needs of pets change. What’s the best way to handle our senior pets? How can we adjust our homes and routines to take care of their unique aging challenges?

