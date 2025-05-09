Safe Streets says its seeing success. Can the anti-violence effort survive funding cuts?

The anti-violence initiative Safe Streets operates 10 sites around the city, where workers help resolve conflicts and find non-violent resolutions. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott says anti-violence initiatives like Safe Streets helped Baltimore reach historic lows in the number of homicides committed in our city over the last three years.

Funding for the program moving forward is in doubt. The Trump administration has cut $1.2 million from the LifeBridge Health Center for Hope, a nonprofit that operates six of the 10 Safe Streets locations in Baltimore.

Alex Long is the Site Supervisor for Safe Streets in McElderry Park, the first Safe Streets location to open in Baltimore, back in 2007.

Sean Wees is the Site Director for Safe Streets in Brooklyn, the community that suffered a mass shooting two years ago. Beginning in October 2023, the community went for 475 days without a homicide.