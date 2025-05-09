2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Safe Streets says its seeing success. Can the anti-violence effort survive funding cuts?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published May 9, 2025 at 12:05 PM EDT
One Safe Streets worker checks in with local kids and hands out winter hats during a block party.
Emily Hofstaedter/ WYPR news.
One Safe Streets worker checks in with local kids and hands out winter hats during a block party.

The anti-violence initiative Safe Streets operates 10 sites around the city, where workers help resolve conflicts and find non-violent resolutions. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott says anti-violence initiatives like Safe Streets helped Baltimore reach historic lows in the number of homicides committed in our city over the last three years.

Funding for the program moving forward is in doubt. The Trump administration has cut $1.2 million from the LifeBridge Health Center for Hope, a nonprofit that operates six of the 10 Safe Streets locations in Baltimore.

Alex Long is the Site Supervisor for Safe Streets in McElderry Park, the first Safe Streets location to open in Baltimore, back in 2007.

Sean Wees is the Site Director for Safe Streets in Brooklyn, the community that suffered a mass shooting two years ago. Beginning in October 2023, the community went for 475 days without a homicide.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddaySafe StreetsGroup Violence Reduction Strategy
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes