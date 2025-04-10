2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Khalil Zaied on Department of Public Work's culture, upcoming projects and trash pick-up

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published April 10, 2025 at 12:02 PM EDT
Khalil Zaied is sworn in as the director of the Department of Public Works. Photo courtesy of the Baltimore Mayor's Office.
Photo courtesy of the Baltimore Mayor's Office
Khalil Zaied is sworn in as the director of the Department of Public Works.

The Department of Public Works is Baltimore's largest agency, with more than 2,300 employees who are responsible for water and wastewater, solid waste, infrastructure, and other areas, like graffiti removal and boarding up vacant properties.

The director of the agency, Khalil Zaied, joins Midday to discuss worker conditions, internal culture and ongoing public projects.

The latest in a series of reports about working conditions at DPW by Baltimore Inspector General Isabel Cumming was released at the end of last month. The report included some new details about the death of Ronald Silver, who died last August while on his trash pick-up route. The OIG reported that Mr. Silver and at least one other worker had complained about feeling unwell for at least two days before the incident that led to his death.

Since Silver’s death, the OIG has reported that conditions and training at DPW have improved.

Zaied was appointed acting director of DPW about a year ago, in March of 2024. He was the 5th person to head the agency in four years.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayKhalil ZaiedBaltimore City Department of Public Works
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes