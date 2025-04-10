Khalil Zaied on Department of Public Work's culture, upcoming projects and trash pick-up

The Department of Public Works is Baltimore's largest agency, with more than 2,300 employees who are responsible for water and wastewater, solid waste, infrastructure, and other areas, like graffiti removal and boarding up vacant properties.

The director of the agency, Khalil Zaied, joins Midday to discuss worker conditions, internal culture and ongoing public projects.

The latest in a series of reports about working conditions at DPW by Baltimore Inspector General Isabel Cumming was released at the end of last month. The report included some new details about the death of Ronald Silver, who died last August while on his trash pick-up route. The OIG reported that Mr. Silver and at least one other worker had complained about feeling unwell for at least two days before the incident that led to his death.

Since Silver’s death, the OIG has reported that conditions and training at DPW have improved.

Zaied was appointed acting director of DPW about a year ago, in March of 2024. He was the 5th person to head the agency in four years.

