3 ways climate change is changing Maryland: floods, forest fires and anxiety.

Rapid changes to the Earth’s climate have communities across Maryland racing to adapt. Today, we zoom in on three consequences; flooding, forest fires and anxiety.

In Ellicott City, two once-in-a-millennia floods within the span of two years inundated downtown. Can ambitious construction efforts to divert severe rains coexist with the historical character of the charming town? Reporter Julekha Dash covered the story for the Baltimore Business Journal.

And forest fires, unusually large and in unusual locations, raged coast to coast in recent years. Dr. Mark Cochrane, professor at University of Maryland’s Center for Environmental Studies, says a new playbook is needed to meet the threat posed to communities across the state.

Plus, events like these might fuel climate anxiety—distress over a shifting climate. The Baltimore Banner's climate reporter Adam Willis broke down how Baltimore residents are feeling anxiety over climate issues.

Research found climate anxiety is more common among Black & working-class residents in Baltimore.

