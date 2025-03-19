What are the consequences of cuts to diversity, equity and inclusion?

On today's Midday, conversation about the future of so-called "DEI" initiatives.

After the killing of George Floyd in 2020 and the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement, many corporations and businesses announced partnerships and initiatives to increase diversity and inclusion. But in recent years, the affection for diversity and inclusion has dwindled.

In 2023, lawmakers in Texas and Florida passed legislation banning DEI initiatives at colleges and universities. Schools across the country have followed suit.

In 2024, companies like Walmart, Amazon and META began rolling back their corporate DEI policies.

In January of this year, on his first day in office, President Donald Trump signed an executive order requiring federal agencies to eliminate DEI mandates, labeling them as “illegal” and “discriminatory.”

Since that order, many companies and non-profits have been scrambling to make changes the administration will look favorably on, fearing they will lose federal business or funding.

Jasper Smith is a reporting fellow for the Chronicle of Higher Education, where she monitors state legislation, universities and colleges that are dismantling DEI programs.

A. Adar Ayira is a Principal Consultant for Ayira Core Concepts, a consulting firm advising companies on racial equity in the workplace. She is also a staff member at Baltimore Racial Justice Action.