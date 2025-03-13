2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Programs
Midday

Maryland's Freedom Caucus says lower taxes and fees are the way to best state budget woes

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published March 13, 2025 at 12:35 PM EDT
Delegates gather on the floor in the House Chamber for a session of the Maryland General Assembly at the State Capitol in Annapolis, Md, Wednesday, Jan 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Bryan Woolston
/
FR171481 AP
Delegates gather on the floor in the House Chamber for a session of the Maryland General Assembly at the State Capitol in Annapolis, Md, Wednesday, Jan 11, 2024.

The U.S. Capitol is not the only place where a budget battle is raging. Legislators in the State House in Annapolis are debating ways to close a massive $3 billion deficit in the state budget.

Yesterday, Sen. President Bill Ferguson indicated that a hike in the state sales tax was unlikely this year. A business-to-business tax of 2.5% has also been floated. Not unexpectedly, it is opposed by the business community and Republicans in Annapolis. Gov. Wes Moore has not yet taken a position on the tax.

One of the founding members of the Maryland Freedom Caucus, Republican Del. Kathy Szeliga of Baltimore County, joins Midday to discuss how she things the state can best navigate its dire financial situation.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
