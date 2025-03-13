Maryland's Freedom Caucus says lower taxes and fees are the way to best state budget woes

The U.S. Capitol is not the only place where a budget battle is raging. Legislators in the State House in Annapolis are debating ways to close a massive $3 billion deficit in the state budget.

Yesterday, Sen. President Bill Ferguson indicated that a hike in the state sales tax was unlikely this year. A business-to-business tax of 2.5% has also been floated. Not unexpectedly, it is opposed by the business community and Republicans in Annapolis. Gov. Wes Moore has not yet taken a position on the tax.

One of the founding members of the Maryland Freedom Caucus, Republican Del. Kathy Szeliga of Baltimore County, joins Midday to discuss how she things the state can best navigate its dire financial situation.