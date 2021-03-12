-
The General Assembly has sent a roughly $1.1 billion COVID-19 relief package to Gov. Larry Hogan’s desk after passing it unanimously in the Senate and…
-
The COVID-19 relief bill making its way through the Maryland General Assembly has been amended to make funds available to immigrants — both legal…
-
Members of the Maryland House of Delegates are considering at least a dozen changes to the laws governing police, from rules about the use of lethal force…
-
Republicans in Maryland’s House of Delegates are criticizing a recent letterfrom Anne Arundel County’s Health Officer requiring private and religious…
-
With Election Day less than a week away, Sen. Ben Cardin and Rep. Chris Van Hollen visited Baltimore's Lexington Market on Wednesday to remind voters to…
-
Repealing Obamacare has become a litmus test for many Republicans seeking federal office. But Republican Senate candidate Kathy Szeliga said Friday she…
-
Republican Senate candidate Kathy Szeliga said Tuesday that her top priority if she is elected would be to fix management problems at the Department of…
-
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kathy Szeliga makes no secret of the fact that she has been endorsed by Gov. Larry Hogan in her bid to replace retiring…