Midday on Books: John Grisham's 'Framed'

In a special edition of Midday on Books, we revisit a conversation with bestselling author John Grisham.

His name is a common sight on bookstore shelves and the annual lists of best-selling works. His gripping thrillers, including A Time for Mercy and The Runaway Jury, are known across the world.

In Framed: Astonishing True Stories of Wrongful Convictions, Grisham chronicles the cases of ten people who have been wrongly convicted and the strenuous efforts taken in the attempt to secure their freedom.

The book is coauthored by Jim McCloskey, a longtime advocate for the wrongly-convicted and founder of Centurion Ministries. Grisham serves on the board of Centurion.