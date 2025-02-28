© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Midday on Books: John Grisham's 'Framed'

By Tom Hall,
Teria Rogers
Published February 28, 2025 at 12:01 PM EST
Author photo by Daniel Johnson
John Grisham, author of "Framed: Astonishing True Stories of Wrongful Convictions"

In a special edition of Midday on Books, we revisit a conversation with bestselling author John Grisham.

His name is a common sight on bookstore shelves and the annual lists of best-selling works. His gripping thrillers, including A Time for Mercy and The Runaway Jury, are known across the world.

In Framed: Astonishing True Stories of Wrongful Convictions, Grisham chronicles the cases of ten people who have been wrongly convicted and the strenuous efforts taken in the attempt to secure their freedom.

The book is coauthored by Jim McCloskey, a longtime advocate for the wrongly-convicted and founder of Centurion Ministries. Grisham serves on the board of Centurion.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsWYPR Books
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers