In 'The Resilient University,' Dr. Freeman Hrabowski charts a path to equity in higher education

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published February 24, 2025 at 12:05 PM EST
Dr. Freeman Hrabowski III, Former UMBC President and author of "The Resilient University: How Purpose and Inclusion Drive Student Success"
Dr. Freeman Hrabowski III, Former UMBC President and author of "The Resilient University: How Purpose and Inclusion Drive Student Success."

Dr. Freeman Hrabowski, III, served as the President of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, for 30 years.

His recent book, The Resilient University: How Purpose and Inclusion Drive Student Success, is a how-to guide for higher education and equity on college campuses.

In this episode, first aired in February 2024, Hrabowski joined Midday to discuss the book and his thoughts on attitudes towards diversity and social justice within universities.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
