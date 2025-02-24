In 'The Resilient University,' Dr. Freeman Hrabowski charts a path to equity in higher education

Dr. Freeman Hrabowski, III, served as the President of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, for 30 years.

His recent book, The Resilient University: How Purpose and Inclusion Drive Student Success, is a how-to guide for higher education and equity on college campuses.

In this episode, first aired in February 2024, Hrabowski joined Midday to discuss the book and his thoughts on attitudes towards diversity and social justice within universities.