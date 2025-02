Today is Midday at the Movies, our monthly focus on new films and film-industry trends with movie aficionados Jed Dietz, founding director of the Maryland Film Festival, and Max Weiss, film critic and Editor-in-Chief of Baltimore Magazine.

Our critics take a guess at the winners of this year's Oscars. Could it be Anora, Wicked or Conclave? The Oscars air Sunday, March 2, 2025, at 7 p.m. on ABC.