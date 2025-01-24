© 2025 WYPR
Midday

Dan Rodricks reflects on the past, present and future of journalism

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesTeria Rogers
Published January 24, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Today, we check-in with longtime journalist Dan Rodricks.

Rodricks joined the Evening Sun as a reporter in 1976. For nearly 5 decades, Dan has chronicled changes, challenges in our region, and he is introduced us to an amazing array of characters; the powerful, the vulnerable, the saints, the sinners, the quirky, and the quarrelsome.

Over the years, Rodricks also hosted a show on WBAL Radio, a TV show on WMAR, performed and directed local theater productions and published three books.

For seven years he hosted Midday, beginning in 2008.

As he prepares for retirement, we ask Rodricks what is ahead for him and our city.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
