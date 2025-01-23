Steep budget cuts, uncertain federal funds menace Maryland's ambition education plans

The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future is the ambitious education reform plan passed by the General Assembly in 2021.

Today on Midday, analysis and perspective about the plan, and the prospects for how it will be funded moving forward.

We discuss with two longtime education advocates.

Kalman, “Buzzy” Hettleman is member of the Kirwan Commission, the group that developed the plan. He’s a former Baltimore City school board member, a former deputy mayor of Baltimore and a former Maryland secretary of Human Resources. He’s advised Mayors and School CEOs, and he writes extensively on education for MarylandMatters.

Liz Zogby is a special education policy advocate and researcher. She is the co-chair of the Maryland Down Syndrome Advocacy Coalition (MDAC) and she co-chairs the Blueprint Special Education Workgroup.

Zogby and Hettleman collaborate frequently on research and advocacy work.

Later, Michael Chalupa, the Director of the City Neighbors Foundation, joins Midday. The foundation runs three charter schools in Baltimore; City Neighbors Charter School, City Neighbors Hamilton and City Neighbors High School.

This weekend, the Foundation will be presenting its 14th annual Progressive Education Summit for educators across the region, where teachers will explore changing the framework for approaching learning and instruction. We ask Chalupa about the progressive agenda for Maryland education reform.

