© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Senior U.S. Senator Ben Cardin retires after five decades in politics

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published December 6, 2024 at 12:26 PM EST
Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., attends a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, April 27, 2023. Cardin announced Monday, May 1, that he plans to retire at the end of his third term, triggering what is likely to be a highly competitive primary to replace him in the blue-leaning state. AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
/
AP
Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., attends a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, April 27, 2023. Cardin announced Monday, May 1, that he plans to retire at the end of his third term, triggering what is likely to be a highly competitive primary to replace him in the blue-leaning state. AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin ends a storied 58-year career in public service in a few weeks. He served in the state legislature, the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate. Now he approaches retirement at the age of 81.

In Congress, he has been one of the Senate’s most impactful members, passing legislation on Human Rights, Health Care, the Environment, Transportation, and a host of other issues.

Cardin reflects on a career in Maryland and national politics that has spanned nearly 60 years on Midday.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsPoliticsSenator Ben Cardin
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes