Senior U.S. Senator Ben Cardin retires after five decades in politics

U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin ends a storied 58-year career in public service in a few weeks. He served in the state legislature, the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate. Now he approaches retirement at the age of 81.

In Congress, he has been one of the Senate’s most impactful members, passing legislation on Human Rights, Health Care, the Environment, Transportation, and a host of other issues.

Cardin reflects on a career in Maryland and national politics that has spanned nearly 60 years on Midday.

