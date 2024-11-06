© 2024 WYPR
Midday

The day after Election Day, how did Maryland vote and what races are still up in the air?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published November 6, 2024 at 1:15 PM EST
An early voting sign in Maryland. Photo by John Lee/WYPR.
John Lee
/
WYPR
An early voting sign in Maryland.

The make-up of the Maryland congressional delegation will be significantly different when the new Congress is sworn in in January.

 Angela Alsobrooks and Sarah Elfreth will be the first two women to join the delegation since Barbara Mikulski and Donna Owens left Congress in 2016. Senator-elect Alsobrooks becomes only the third African American woman to be elected to the US Senate.

The election saw voters decisively pass a plan for Harbor Place, while turning down an amendment to shrink the size of the City Council.

Statewide, voters statewide overwhelmingly voted to enshrine in the Maryland Constitution the right to access to reproductive health care.

Today on Midday, how are you feeling? What do you think? We discuss the latest with analysis from WYPR's Ashley Sterner, the co-host of On the Record, and WYPR News Director Matt Bush.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
