City State's Attorney Ivan Bates on changes to how the city treats juvenile justice

On November 1, legislation went into effect that expands the list of nonviolent crimes that children as young as 10 years old can be charged with. When the General Assembly reconvenes in January, advocates will propose changing state laws to disallow any minor to be charged as an adult, for even the most violent crimes.

Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates joins Midday to discuss the latest on these youth crime laws in addition to high profile cases before his office.