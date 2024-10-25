New report validates concerns about the conditions of Baltimore City's DPW workers

Yesterday, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and the new head of the city's Department of Public Works, Khalil Zaied, released a report from an independent law firm commissioned to evaluate DPW's policies and procedures.

This follows the death of Ronald Silver, a DPW worker who died of heat related problems he encountered last summer.

WYPR's Emily Hofstaedter was the first to report the story back in early August and joins Midday for an update on the latest.