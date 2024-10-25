© 2024 WYPR
Midday

New report validates concerns about the conditions of Baltimore City's DPW workers

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published October 25, 2024 at 12:22 PM EDT
Baltimore Department of Public Works trash collection.
Rachel Baye
/
WYPR
Baltimore Department of Public Works trash collection.

Yesterday, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and the new head of the city's Department of Public Works, Khalil Zaied, released a report from an independent law firm commissioned to evaluate DPW's policies and procedures.

This follows the death of Ronald Silver, a DPW worker who died of heat related problems he encountered last summer.

WYPR's Emily Hofstaedter was the first to report the story back in early August and joins Midday for an update on the latest.

