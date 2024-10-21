© 2024 WYPR
Midday

Election 2024: Alsobrooks looks to make history in Senate race

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published October 21, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, who is the Democratic nominee for Maryland's open U.S. Senate seat, arrives at a campaign event on September 19, 2024. Photo by Rachel Baye/WYPR.
Rachel Baye
/
WYPR
Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, who is the Democratic nominee for Maryland's open U.S. Senate seat, arrives at a campaign event on September 19, 2024.

On another installment of our series of Conversations with the CandidatesPrince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks joins Midday. She is the Democratic nominee running to succeed Ben Cardin in the U.S. Senate.

With a thin majority for Democrats in the Senate, Democrats are facing an uphill battle to retain a majority. Tight races in Ohio, Montana and other states elevate Maryland to prominent position in the fight for control of the Senate.

County Executive Alsobrooks leads Prince George’s, Maryland’s second largest county. She is the first Black woman in the state to lead any county, and, if elected, she will be the first woman to serve in Maryland's congressional delegation since Sen. Barbara Mikulski and Rep. Donna Edwards left office in 2017. Alsobrooks would also become only the third African American woman to be a senator in United States history.

We have sent repeated invitations to Alsobrook's Republican opponent, former Gov. Larry Hogan, to join Midday. An official with the Larry Hogan campaign did not return a request for the former governor's availability. The invitation remains open.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
