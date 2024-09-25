© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra kickoffs a new season. What's in store for 2024-2025?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published September 25, 2024 at 12:30 PM EDT
The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra (BSO) has been recognized for more than a century as one of America’s premier orchestras and one of Maryland’s most important cultural institutions. The orchestra is internationally renowned and locally admired for its performances and recordings and its community and youth-oriented educational programs. (photo courtesy BSO)
Photo courtesy BSO
The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra (BSO) has been recognized for more than a century as one of America’s premier orchestras and one of Maryland’s most important cultural institutions.

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is among Baltimore's most treasured cultural institutions, with worldwide renown. As a new season approaches, what can concert-goers look forward to?

The 2024–2025 season's theme is “Music that Resonates.” Following Jonathon Heyward’s debut year as BSO Music Director, this year's lineup stretches from classical masterpieces to the grandeur of opera to the groundbreaking innovation of American jazz.

Acclaimed artist Yo-Yo Ma opens the season with back-to-back concerts September 20 at The Music Center at Strathmore in Bethesda and September 21 at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall in Baltimore.

Heyward joins Midday to talk about this year's lineup, and his second year at the BSO.

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra has found its next music director in 30-year-old conductor Jonathon Heyward. Credit: Laura Thiesbrummel
Laura Thiesbrummel
The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra has found its next music director in 30-year-old conductor Jonathon Heyward. Credit: Laura Thiesbrummel

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsBSO Music Director Jonathon HeywardBaltimore Symphony Orchestra
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes