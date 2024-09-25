The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra kickoffs a new season. What's in store for 2024-2025?

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is among Baltimore's most treasured cultural institutions, with worldwide renown. As a new season approaches, what can concert-goers look forward to?

The 2024–2025 season's theme is “Music that Resonates.” Following Jonathon Heyward’s debut year as BSO Music Director, this year's lineup stretches from classical masterpieces to the grandeur of opera to the groundbreaking innovation of American jazz.

Acclaimed artist Yo-Yo Ma opens the season with back-to-back concerts September 20 at The Music Center at Strathmore in Bethesda and September 21 at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall in Baltimore.

Heyward joins Midday to talk about this year's lineup, and his second year at the BSO.