'Preoccupied' spotlights Native American art at the BMA

Preoccupied: Indigenizing the Museum is a new exhibition of Indigenous art at the Baltimore Museum of Art (BMA).

Dare Turner and Leilia Grothe are the curators of the huge show. Turner is a member of the Yurok Tribe and Curator of Indigenous Art at the Brooklyn Museum. Grothe is the Associate Curator of Contemporary Art at the BMA.

They joined Tom Hall to discuss the importance of including native and indigenous perspectives in contemporary art.