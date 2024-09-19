© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

'Preoccupied' spotlights Native American art at the BMA

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published September 19, 2024 at 12:45 PM EDT
Lasso by Dana Claxton, 2018. (Wood Mountain Lakota First Nations)
1 of 3  — Claxton_Lasso_2018.jpg
Lasso by Dana Claxton, 2018.  (Wood Mountain Lakota First Nations)
End of the Frail by James Luna, 1993 (Luiseño/Puyukitchum, Ipai, and Mexican American)
2 of 3  — IA_Luna_End_of_the_Frail_1993.jpg
End of the Frail by James Luna, 1993 (Luiseño/Puyukitchum, Ipai, and Mexican American)
Violinist Laura Ortman, Wood that Sings (White Mountain Apache)
3 of 3  — Ortman_My_Soul_Remainer_2020.17_still.jpg
Violinist Laura Ortman, Wood that Sings (White Mountain Apache)

Preoccupied: Indigenizing the Museum is a new exhibition of Indigenous art at the Baltimore Museum of Art (BMA).

Dare Turner and Leilia Grothe are the curators of the huge show. Turner is a member of the Yurok Tribe and Curator of Indigenous Art at the Brooklyn Museum. Grothe is the Associate Curator of Contemporary Art at the BMA.

They joined Tom Hall to discuss the importance of including native and indigenous perspectives in contemporary art.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsWYPR ArtsBaltimore Museum of Art
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes