Midday

A close race as Alsobrooks and Hogan vie for Maryland's U.S. Senate seat

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published September 13, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Former Gov. Larry Hogan, left, and Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, right, are in a dead heat in the race for the U.S. Senate, according to a new poll commissioned by the AARP.
The Baltimore Banner
Former Gov. Larry Hogan, left, and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, right, are in a dead heat in the race for the U.S. Senate, according to a new poll commissioned by the AARP.

Josh Kurtz, founding editor of news site Maryland Matters, joins Midday for an update from the campaign trail. A close race between Democrat Angela Alsobrooks and Republican Larry Hogan is drawing millions of dollars from PACs as control of the U.S. Senate hangs in the balance.

Abortion remains a contentious subject in this race. One ad, funded by a PAC connected to Democrat Gov. Wes Moore, questions Gov. Larry Hogan support for abortion rights. Hogan countered with two ads on abortion and women’s rights.

Election 2024U.S. Senate RaceLarry HoganPrince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
