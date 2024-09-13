A close race as Alsobrooks and Hogan vie for Maryland's U.S. Senate seat

Josh Kurtz, founding editor of news site Maryland Matters, joins Midday for an update from the campaign trail. A close race between Democrat Angela Alsobrooks and Republican Larry Hogan is drawing millions of dollars from PACs as control of the U.S. Senate hangs in the balance.

Abortion remains a contentious subject in this race. One ad, funded by a PAC connected to Democrat Gov. Wes Moore, questions Gov. Larry Hogan support for abortion rights. Hogan countered with two ads on abortion and women’s rights.