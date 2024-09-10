© 2024 WYPR
Midday

During Climate Solutions Week, how Marylanders are building the future of food

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published September 10, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT

If you turn on your local public radio this week, you are likely to hear stories about Americans working on solutions to the myriad of problems presented by human-induced climate change. The theme of this NPR's Climate Solutions Week this year is "the future of food."

Today on Midday, we talk to Marylanders working to forge a sustainable paths through the climate crisis, with an eye to how, and what, we eat.

Dr. Keryn Gedan, an associate professor of Biology at George Washington University, researches the changing environment of the Chesapeake Bay, where rising sea levels and increased salinity is posing significant challenges to marine ecosystems and the region's farmlands. How can alternative crops, like native grasses, help farms stay afloat?

Christopher Dipnarine is Executive Director and Founder of 4MyCity, a Baltimore-based organization focused on food waste. The nonprofit seeks to redistribute unused food to residents in need, while turning other food waste into compost.

Dr. Jose-Luis Izursa is Senior Lecturer and Academic Advisor at the University of Maryland Department of Environmental Science and Technology. He is researching sustainable alternatives for growing food, combining aquaculture and hydroponics.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
