The rise and recovery of Eastern Baltimore County

The demise of the Bethlehem Steel Plant at Sparrows Point was devastating for the economy of Eastern Baltimore County.

Ten years ago, investors bought the 32-hundred-acre steel plant property and since then have transformed it into a global logistics center called Tradepoint Atlantic. Thousands of people work there, and there are plans to build a deep-water container terminal, which Tradepoint estimates will create 8,000 more jobs by 2035.

Aaron Tomarchio, Executive Vice President of Corporate Affairs for Tradepoint Atlantic, joins us to talk about the economic recovery in Eastern Baltimore County and the future of Tradepoint Atlantic.

We are also joined by Pete Triantafilos. The general manager of Costas Inn in Dundalk discusses the region's hard times and how his family's business continues to survive and thrive.