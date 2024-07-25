Baltimore's Inspector General wants to clean up waste and scams
A recent series of reports from Baltimore City's Office of Inspector General revealed shockingly poor working conditions at the Department of Public Works, where adequate water and air conditioning were in short supply during Code Red days of record breaking heat.
Baltimore City Inspector General Isabel Cumming joins Midday to explain what she found, and how mismanagement led to a workplace unfit for city workers.
Update: Public Synopsis of Case #24-0784-C: Emergency Workplace Conditions Conditions https://t.co/hJGVxh1MME #WorkerSafety #HeatSafety #PublicHealth #OIG #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/tJEibWJiDH— Baltimore City OIG (@OIG_Baltimore) July 23, 2024
