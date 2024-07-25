© 2024 WYPR
Baltimore's Inspector General wants to clean up waste and scams

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published July 25, 2024 at 12:08 PM EDT
A recent series of reports from Baltimore City's Office of Inspector General revealed shockingly poor working conditions at the Department of Public Works, where adequate water and air conditioning were in short supply during Code Red days of record breaking heat.

Baltimore City Inspector General Isabel Cumming joins Midday to explain what she found, and how mismanagement led to a workplace unfit for city workers.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
