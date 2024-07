A new show on Apple TV is set, and was filmed in, Baltimore. Based on author Laura Lippman's 2019 novel, 'Lady and the Lake' is a noir thriller following a pair of women who are forced to pay a price for their dreams.

Maddie Schwartz (Natalie Portman) is a Jewish housewife seek a new life as an investigative journalist, and Cleo Johnson (Moses Ingram) is a mother in Black Baltimore navigating its political paradigms.