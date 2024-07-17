© 2024 WYPR
Midday

Heat scorched Maryland this week. Are you prepared for extreme weather?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published July 17, 2024 at 12:20 PM EDT
Kylie Cooper, The Baltimore Banner

Baltimore was one of the hottest cities in the nation last week. Extreme weather is becoming more common as human-driven changes to the planet's climate continue.

Joey Henderson of the Baltimore City Department of Emergency Management on how the city handles the heat and hurricanes, and how you can be best prepared.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
