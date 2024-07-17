© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Drug costs are hammering Maryland. This board is trying to change that.

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published July 17, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Sam Bermas-Dawes, via Canva

Back in 2019, the Maryland General Assembly created the Prescription Drug Affordability Board. Their goal? Lowering the cost of drugs for Maryland residents.

The board faced several barriers in the past couple years, including a veto from former Gov. Larry Hogan. But in 2023, Gov. Wes Moore signed legislation reaffirming the board’s cost-reduction tools. And this year, the board is reviewing six drugs for potential cost-reduction efforts.

So, what is next? Dr. Gerard Anderson is a member of the PDAB and director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Hospital Finance and Management. He is also a professor of health policy and management and professor of international health at the Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School Public Health and professor of medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Anderson joins us to talk about the work of the board and the tools at their disposal.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

 Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayMaryland Prescription Drug Affordability Boardprescription drug prices
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes