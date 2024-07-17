Drug costs are hammering Maryland. This board is trying to change that.

Back in 2019, the Maryland General Assembly created the Prescription Drug Affordability Board. Their goal? Lowering the cost of drugs for Maryland residents.

The board faced several barriers in the past couple years, including a veto from former Gov. Larry Hogan. But in 2023, Gov. Wes Moore signed legislation reaffirming the board’s cost-reduction tools. And this year, the board is reviewing six drugs for potential cost-reduction efforts.

So, what is next? Dr. Gerard Anderson is a member of the PDAB and director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Hospital Finance and Management. He is also a professor of health policy and management and professor of international health at the Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School Public Health and professor of medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Anderson joins us to talk about the work of the board and the tools at their disposal.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.