A historic West Baltimore school building is put to new use

Originally built in 1877 as a segregated school for African American children, P.S. 103 will soon host a new headquarters for Baltimore's public health efforts, a museum space for the life of Thurgood Marshall and the Baltimore field office of the Maryland Legislative Office of the Black Caucus.

A 2016 fire ravaged the building, but a multi-millionaire dollar partnership with Community Services Corporation is helping to restore the historic Baltimore building.

Rev. Dr. Alvin C. Hathaway Sr., President and Chief Executive Officer of the Beloved Community Services Corp, joins Midday to discuss the project.