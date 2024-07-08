© 2024 WYPR
A historic West Baltimore school building is put to new use

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published July 8, 2024 at 12:15 PM EDT
Photo of a classroom in PS 103 during the 1950s.
1 of 4  — school_400x600.jpg
A rendering of the proposed renovations to the Justice Thurgood Marshall Center at P.S. 103.
2 of 4  — Thurgood Marshall Amenity Center 3.jpg
3 of 4  — Thurgood Marshall Amenity Center rendering 2.jpg
Courtesy Justicethurgoodmarshallcenter.org.
4 of 4  — Thurgood Marshall Amenity Center Rendering 1.jpg
Originally built in 1877 as a segregated school for African American children, P.S. 103 will soon host a new headquarters for Baltimore's public health efforts, a museum space for the life of Thurgood Marshall and the Baltimore field office of the Maryland Legislative Office of the Black Caucus.

A 2016 fire ravaged the building, but a multi-millionaire dollar partnership with Community Services Corporation is helping to restore the historic Baltimore building.

Rev. Dr. Alvin C. Hathaway Sr., President and Chief Executive Officer of the Beloved Community Services Corp, joins Midday to discuss the project.

West BaltimoreHistoric UptonThurgood Marshall
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
