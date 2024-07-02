© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Midday on Politics: Concerns over Biden has Democrats considering a change

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published July 2, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a reception in the East Room of the White House for Hispanic Heritage Month in Washington, Sept. 30, 2022. Biden's past missteps when courting Hispanic voters have some activists worried that his reelection campaign won't get crucial details right before the 2024 election. Biden's supporters counter that Democrats maintain an advantage on policies that matter to Hispanic voters. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Susan Walsh
/
AP
President Joe Biden speaks during a reception for Hispanic Heritage Month in Washington, Sept. 30, 2022.

A shaky debate performance last week caused members of the Democratic party to question if the 81-year-old incumbent is the right choice as their candidate.

A New York Times/Siena College poll showed that 69 percent of voters, including 55 percent of Biden voters, said Biden is too old to be an effective president.

Could Democrats change their plans as the party gears up for their national convention in late August?

Elaine Kamarck of the Brookings Institution studies the presidential nomination system. She joins Midday to discuss what could happen in the coming weeks.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program. 

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayPresident Joe BidenElection 2024
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes