Midday on Politics: Monday's U.S. Supreme Court rulings

The Supreme Court issued the final decisions of their 2023-2024 court term on Monday.

Major opinions were issued on controversial topics such as emergency abortions, bump stocks, Purdue Pharma and even controversial social media posts. This term also saw the court issue decisions on several cases related to President Donald Trump including the Colorado election ballot, January 6 defendants and presidential immunity.

Kim Wehle, a law professor at the University of Baltimore School of Law, joins Midday to discuss the rulings. She is the author of multiple books, and has a forthcoming book, “Pardon Power: How the Pardon System Works and Why.”