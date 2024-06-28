© 2024 WYPR
Midday

Midday on Politics: The aftermath of the first presidential debate

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published June 28, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, left, and President Joe Biden during a presidential debate hosted by CNN, Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
/
AP
This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, left, and President Joe Biden during a presidential debate hosted by CNN, Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Atlanta.

At last night’s debate, President Joe Biden missed his chance to reassure the country that he is not too impaired by age to hold the highest office in the land, and he squandered repeated opportunities to call out the former president's falsifications.

Former President Donald Trump stuck tenaciously to falsehoods about the economy, abortion, drug prices, the insurrection, and the 2020 election. He framed almost every problem the country faces through the lens of immigration. By the end of the debate, they were arguing about their golf handicaps.

Two analyst joins us to break down the night.

Dr. Lilliana Mason is a political scientist on the faculty of the Agora Institute at Johns Hopkins University.

Erin Doherty covers politics for Axios.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Election 2024President Joe BidenPresident Donald Trump
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
