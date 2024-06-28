Midday on Politics: The aftermath of the first presidential debate

At last night’s debate, President Joe Biden missed his chance to reassure the country that he is not too impaired by age to hold the highest office in the land, and he squandered repeated opportunities to call out the former president's falsifications.

Former President Donald Trump stuck tenaciously to falsehoods about the economy, abortion, drug prices, the insurrection, and the 2020 election. He framed almost every problem the country faces through the lens of immigration. By the end of the debate, they were arguing about their golf handicaps.

Two analyst joins us to break down the night.

Dr. Lilliana Mason is a political scientist on the faculty of the Agora Institute at Johns Hopkins University.

Erin Doherty covers politics for Axios.

