Looking to help save the planet? Maryland gardeners say start local with native plants

Invasive plants, like English Ivy, do more than just crowd out native plant species. They disrupt local ecosystems, eliminating food sources for pollinators and insect species.

A contest in Townson seeks to promote the use of native plant species in residential yards. Hosted by Green Towson Alliance, homeowners compete in several categories and are judged on how well they integrate native plants into their gardens and green spaces.

Patty Mochel is a member of the Green Towson Alliance and one of the hosts of the Native Garden Contest.

Amanda Wray is a co-coordinator of the contest and head of WildOnes Greater Baltimore.

The pair join Midday to discuss the contest, and recent legislation they helped create to ban the sale of invasive plants across Maryland.