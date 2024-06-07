The latest from the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra; Symphony in the City and 'Captivating Personas'

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra (BSO) has been called one of Maryland’s most important cultural institutions. Today we hear from two of the talented people involved in their work.

Jonathon Heyward is the music director of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. He is finishing his inaugural season, including a final show in the Symphony in the City series. The free concert at Fort McHenry will be dedicated to those affected by the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

James Lee, III, an internationally acclaimed composer, also joins Midday. He teaches at Morgan State University and was appointed the composer-in-residence of the BSO for their upcoming season.