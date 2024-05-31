News Wrap: What's proposed in the city's billion dollar budget for 2025?

City officials are considering Mayor Brandon Scott's proposed fiscal budget for 2025.

The Mayor said his budget contains few cuts, with more money going to schools, the Department of Recreation and Parks and public safety.

Bill Henry, Baltimore City's Comptroller, joins Midday to discuss the proposed budget, reforms to the city's procurement policy and more. Henry sits on the city's Board of Estimates, a powerful committee tasked with formulating and executing Baltimore's fiscal policies.