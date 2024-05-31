© 2024 WYPR
Midday

News Wrap: What's proposed in the city's billion dollar budget for 2025?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published May 31, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Baltimore City's Board of Estimates meet on alternating Wednesdays.

City officials are considering Mayor Brandon Scott's proposed fiscal budget for 2025.

The Mayor said his budget contains few cuts, with more money going to schools, the Department of Recreation and Parks and public safety.

Bill Henry, Baltimore City's Comptroller, joins Midday to discuss the proposed budget, reforms to the city's procurement policy and more. Henry sits on the city's Board of Estimates, a powerful committee tasked with formulating and executing Baltimore's fiscal policies.

Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsBaltimore City budgetBaltimore City Comptroller
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
