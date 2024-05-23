© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Midday on Medicine: A different approach to diabetes and obesity?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published May 23, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Tiia Monto, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Will new approaches to preventative care lead to fewer cases of chronic diseases like diabetes and hyper tension?

John B. Chessare, MD, MPH, is the President and CEO of GBMC HealthCare, in Baltimore, Maryland, joins Midday to discuss how the medical center is attempting a more proactive approach to treating patients with diabetes, hypertension and obesity.

We also talk about prescription drug affordability, and a new state board seeking to keep cost down on a select number of medicines.

John B. Chessare is the President and CEO of GBMC HealthCare, in Baltimore, Maryland.
John B. Chessare is the President and CEO of GBMC HealthCare, in Baltimore, Maryland.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayGBMC HealthcareHealthdiabetesobesity
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes