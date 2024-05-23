Midday on Medicine: A different approach to diabetes and obesity?

Will new approaches to preventative care lead to fewer cases of chronic diseases like diabetes and hyper tension?

John B. Chessare, MD, MPH, is the President and CEO of GBMC HealthCare, in Baltimore, Maryland, joins Midday to discuss how the medical center is attempting a more proactive approach to treating patients with diabetes, hypertension and obesity.

We also talk about prescription drug affordability, and a new state board seeking to keep cost down on a select number of medicines.