Back to the Garden: Our Spring guide to caring for your garden

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published May 22, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Farmer Chippy takes a selfie with collard greens.
Farmer Chippy takes a selfie with a bushel of collard greens.

The warm and sunny is here, and many of us are headed outdoors to tend to our gardens.

Two seasoned pros join Midday for a seasonal conversations about what we can grow around our homes, in our yards and our community gardens. Carrie Engelthe veteran plant specialist and Greenhouse Manager at Valley View Farms Nursery and Garden Center in Cockeysville, Maryland, joins us for your plant and gardening questions.

And we are also joined by Richard Francis, better known as "Farmer Chippy," the director of The Plantation Park Heights Urban Farm, and the Agrihood in Northwest Baltimore.

Carrie Engel, right, and Richard Francis, also known as Farmer Chippy, left, join Midday.
Carrie Engel, right, and Richard Francis, also known as Farmer Chippy, left, join Midday.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayGardensgardening
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
