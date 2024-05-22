Back to the Garden: Our Spring guide to caring for your garden

The warm and sunny is here, and many of us are headed outdoors to tend to our gardens.

Two seasoned pros join Midday for a seasonal conversations about what we can grow around our homes, in our yards and our community gardens. Carrie Engel, the veteran plant specialist and Greenhouse Manager at Valley View Farms Nursery and Garden Center in Cockeysville, Maryland, joins us for your plant and gardening questions.

And we are also joined by Richard Francis, better known as "Farmer Chippy," the director of The Plantation Park Heights Urban Farm, and the Agrihood in Northwest Baltimore.

Carrie Engel, right, and Richard Francis, also known as Farmer Chippy, left, join Midday.

