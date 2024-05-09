Acclaimed composer Nico Muhly on his palette of contemporary art music

Today we speak to one of America’s most acclaimed classical composers. Nico Muhly has worked big-time organizations like the Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall, and the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

Tomorrow night, some his music, juxtaposed with music that has been formative to Nico, will be performed at a local church that has one of the area’s finest music programs.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.