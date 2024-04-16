© 2024 WYPR
Midday

Harry Dunn hopes to move from Capitol Hill police to Congress

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published April 16, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Harry Dunn, Former Capitol Hill Police Officer and candidate for Congress in Maryland's Third District
Harry Dunn, Former Capitol Hill Police Officer and candidate for Congress in Maryland's Third District

In today’s Conversations with the Candidate, we speak with Harry Dunn, a Democrat, who is running for U.S. Congress in the 3rd Congressional District. The incumbent, congressman John Sarbanes, will retire from the House of Representatives next January.

Harry Dunn came to national prominence as one of the Capitol Police Officers who protected the Capital on Jan. 6, 2021, during the insurrection intended to block the certification of the 2020 election. He testified before the House Jan. 6th committee, and he wrote a book about his harrowing experience called Standing My Ground: A Capitol Police Officer's Fight for Accountability and Good Trouble After January 6th.

The 3rd District includes all of Howard County, as well as parts of Anne Arundel and Carroll counties.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayPoliticsElection 2024Conversations with the Candidates: 2024
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
