Harry Dunn hopes to move from Capitol Hill police to Congress

In today’s Conversations with the Candidate, we speak with Harry Dunn, a Democrat, who is running for U.S. Congress in the 3rd Congressional District. The incumbent, congressman John Sarbanes, will retire from the House of Representatives next January.

Harry Dunn came to national prominence as one of the Capitol Police Officers who protected the Capital on Jan. 6, 2021, during the insurrection intended to block the certification of the 2020 election. He testified before the House Jan. 6th committee, and he wrote a book about his harrowing experience called Standing My Ground: A Capitol Police Officer's Fight for Accountability and Good Trouble After January 6th.

The 3rd District includes all of Howard County, as well as parts of Anne Arundel and Carroll counties.

