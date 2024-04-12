Newswrap: Which bills passed before Sine Die? Plus, the latest on Maryland's 2024 election races

New polling data sheds light on how candidates are performing in primary races across Maryland. By the end of last month, nearly 600,000 people have requested a mail-in ballot. Early voting at poll centers starts in less than three weeks and Primary day is Tuesday, May 14.

We hear the latest on Maryland's election campaigns from Hallie Miller, who covers housing and other issues for our news partner, the Baltimore Banner.

And we turn to the General Assembly, where Sine Die marked the end of the 2024 session on Monday. Which legislation received lawmaker's support and which will have to wait till next year?

WYPR's News Director Matt Bush and Maryland Matters founding editor Josh Kurtz join us to lookback at the important points from this year's session.

