© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Midday

Newswrap: Which bills passed before Sine Die? Plus, the latest on Maryland's 2024 election races

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published April 12, 2024 at 12:20 PM EDT
As the clock ticked toward midnight on the last day of the General Assembly’s’ annual 90-day session, lawmakers gave last-minute approval to bills putting Pimlico Race Course under state control and giving financial aid to workers and businesses affected by the temporary closure of the Port of Baltimore. Photo by Rachel Baye/WYPR.
Rachel Baye
/
WYPR
As the clock ticked toward midnight on the last day of the General Assembly’s’ annual 90-day session, lawmakers gave last-minute approval to bills putting Pimlico Race Course under state control and giving financial aid to workers and businesses affected by the temporary closure of the Port of Baltimore.

New polling data sheds light on how candidates are performing in primary races across Maryland. By the end of last month, nearly 600,000 people have requested a mail-in ballot. Early voting at poll centers starts in less than three weeks and Primary day is Tuesday, May 14.

We hear the latest on Maryland's election campaigns from Hallie Miller, who covers housing and other issues for our news partner, the Baltimore Banner.

And we turn to the General Assembly, where Sine Die marked the end of the 2024 session on Monday. Which legislation received lawmaker's support and which will have to wait till next year?

WYPR's News Director Matt Bush and Maryland Matters founding editor Josh Kurtz join us to lookback at the important points from this year's session.

Midday
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes