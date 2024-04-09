© 2024 WYPR
Midday

April McClain Delaney: In the race for Maryland's 6th District

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published April 9, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
April McClain Delaney, Congressional candidate in Maryland's 6th congressional district
Courtesy Photo
April McClain Delaney, Congressional candidate in Maryland's 6th congressional district

April McClain Delaney is a Democrat and one of 16 candidates running for Congress in the 6th Congressional District. The incumbent in that seat, Representative David Trone, is running for the Senate against Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks. Her husband John Delaney held the 6th district seat for 6 years, from 2013-2019.

The 6th District is in the northwest part of our state and includes all of Garrett, Allegany, Frederick, and Washington counties as well as portions of Montgomery County.

Delaney was born in Buhl, Idaho, the daughter of a potato farmer and resides in Potomac. Until she left to pursue the 6th District seat, she served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Communications and Information at the United States Department of Commerce. Prior to that, she was a member of the board and Washington Director of Common Sense Media.

McClain Delaney holds an undergraduate degree from Northwestern University, and a law degree from the Georgetown University Law School.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
