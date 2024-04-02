© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Neil Parrott's 2024 campaign to serve western Md. in Congress

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published April 2, 2024 at 12:05 PM EDT
Neil Parrott, Former State Delegate and candidate for Congress in Maryland's 6th congressional district
Courtesy photo
Neil Parrott, Former State Delegate and candidate for Congress in Maryland's 6th congressional district

In today’s installment in our series of Conversations with the Candidates, our guest is former Delegate Neil Parrott. He's a Republican who served in the General Assembly for 12 years and has twice been the GOP nominee for the House of Representatives in the 6th Congressional district. He is one of 7 candidates in this year’s Republican primary for that seat, in a field that includes Dan Cox, the Republican candidate for Governor in 2022.

The landscape in the 6th district has changed considerably since the last two times Parrott ran. His opponent in 2020 and 2022 was Representative David Trone, a wealthy, self-funded candidate.

Delegate Parrott first represented District 2B, and then District 2A in the Maryland House of Delegates from 2011-2023. Before being elected to the General Assembly, he was a traffic engineer at the Maryland State Highway Administration.

Parrott holds a BS in civil engineering from the University of Maryland and an MBA from Mount St. Mary’s University. He is 53 years old. He lives in Hagerstown. He and his wife April are the parents of three children.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsElection 2024Conversations with the Candidates: 2024
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes