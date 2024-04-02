Neil Parrott's 2024 campaign to serve western Md. in Congress

In today’s installment in our series of Conversations with the Candidates, our guest is former Delegate Neil Parrott. He's a Republican who served in the General Assembly for 12 years and has twice been the GOP nominee for the House of Representatives in the 6th Congressional district. He is one of 7 candidates in this year’s Republican primary for that seat, in a field that includes Dan Cox, the Republican candidate for Governor in 2022.

The landscape in the 6th district has changed considerably since the last two times Parrott ran. His opponent in 2020 and 2022 was Representative David Trone, a wealthy, self-funded candidate.

Delegate Parrott first represented District 2B, and then District 2A in the Maryland House of Delegates from 2011-2023. Before being elected to the General Assembly, he was a traffic engineer at the Maryland State Highway Administration.

Parrott holds a BS in civil engineering from the University of Maryland and an MBA from Mount St. Mary’s University. He is 53 years old. He lives in Hagerstown. He and his wife April are the parents of three children.