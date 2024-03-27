A day later, the latest on the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse

Hours before dawn on Tuesday morning, Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge suddenly vanished into the Patapsco River. While many questions remains about the disaster, it will be years before a new bridge is built to replace the wreckage, and many months before a new normal is established for the tens of thousands of people who traveled on the bridge every day.

Late Tuesday night, the U.S. Coast Guard announced it was suspending its search for the six people unaccounted for following the disaster.

Rear Adm. Shannon Gilreath said that based on the length of time since the bridge collapsed and the water temperatures, they don't believe that search teams are going to find any of these individuals still alive.

Today on Midday, we will talk about what happened, how it is affected our communities, and what we have to do to process this tragedy, and move forward.

