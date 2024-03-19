© 2024 WYPR
The University of Baltimore aims to inspire future public service leadership

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published March 19, 2024 at 12:30 PM EDT
Program guests (top to bottom) Ann Cotten, MiYarnie Johnson and Tammy Keledes
Program guests (top to bottom) Ann Cotten, MiYarnie Johnson and Tammy Keledes

What will it take to get young people interested in a career in the public sector?

Dr. Ann Cotten, the director of the Schaefer Center for Public Policy at the University of Baltimore, joins us to talk about educating the next generation of leaders in public service.

We also speak to two graduates of the Schaefer Center, MiYarnie Johnson, a loan coordinator with the Maryland Department of the Environment, and Tammy Keledes, Town Manager and Clerk in Greensboro in Caroline County.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
