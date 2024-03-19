The University of Baltimore aims to inspire future public service leadership

What will it take to get young people interested in a career in the public sector?

Dr. Ann Cotten, the director of the Schaefer Center for Public Policy at the University of Baltimore, joins us to talk about educating the next generation of leaders in public service.

We also speak to two graduates of the Schaefer Center, MiYarnie Johnson, a loan coordinator with the Maryland Department of the Environment, and Tammy Keledes, Town Manager and Clerk in Greensboro in Caroline County.

