© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Gov. Wes Moore answers your questions in a Midday town hall

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published March 12, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Gov. Moore at the press conference unveiling his preliminary FY 2024 Budget Plan. Credit: Twitter @iamwesmoore
Governor Wes Moore's Office via Twitter
Gov. Moore at the press conference unveiling his preliminary FY 2024 Budget Plan. Credit: Twitter @iamwesmoore

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore joins us to answer your questions on another Midday Town Hall.

We will talk to Moore about his legislative agenda in the General Assembly, and his new 10-year State Plan that includes initiatives around public safety, ending poverty, housing, and other issues.

Over the past week or so, we’ve collected a number of questions for the Governor from listeners via e-mail and on our listener line.

If you have an issue you’d like to raise with the Governor during the show today, drop us an e mail: [email protected].

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayWes MooreMaryland Gov. Wes Moore
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes