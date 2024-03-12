Gov. Wes Moore answers your questions in a Midday town hall

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore joins us to answer your questions on another Midday Town Hall.

We will talk to Moore about his legislative agenda in the General Assembly, and his new 10-year State Plan that includes initiatives around public safety, ending poverty, housing, and other issues.

Over the past week or so, we’ve collected a number of questions for the Governor from listeners via e-mail and on our listener line.

If you have an issue you’d like to raise with the Governor during the show today, drop us an e mail: [email protected].