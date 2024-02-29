© 2024 WYPR
Midday

What does the Bay need from the Maryland General Assembly?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published February 29, 2024 at 12:35 PM EST
Allison Colden, Maryland Executive Director for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation
Allison Colden, Maryland Executive Director for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation

Policy decision made in the Maryland General Assembly can impact the Chesapeake Bay's waters.

Allison Colden, the Maryland Executive Director of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation joins us to talk about her organizaiton's legislative priorities in environmental policy, and which legislation might have momentum this year.

A view of Cove Point in Calvert County, the west side of Chesapeake Bay.
A view of Cove Point in Calvert County, the west side of Chesapeake Bay.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Chesapeake Bay, Maryland General Assembly
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
